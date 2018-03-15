Niners Sign Linebacker Coyle to Three-Year Extension

Brock Coyle was passed over in the NFL draft when he finished his schooling at Montana in 2014. But, he’s certainly made the most of his opportunities.

Coyle, signed as a free agent by Seattle in 2014, played in 35 games for the Seahawks over three seasons – mostly on special teams – before coming to the 49ers in 2017.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder started the season as a special teamer before filling in at middle linebacker. He wound up starting 10 games and performing well. He was in on 62 tackles in 2017 with a half sack, one forced fumble and a pass defensed. He played 191 special teams snaps and was on the field for 57 percent of all defensive snaps.

Now the Niners have rewarded Coyle with a new deal for three years that provides depth at middle linebacker and bolsters special teams.

Tweeted general manager John Lynch: “Welcome back @BrockCoyle56. Fired up to have you back in the fold.”

In response, Coyle tweeted: “There was nowhere else I wanted to be! Proud to be a Niner! Time to get to work! Let’s go.”

Coyle, 27, became a favorite of Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, taking on a much bigger role than originally expected.

“Brock stepped up big for us last season when we experienced some adversity at the linebacker position,” Shanahan told reporters. “He’s a selfless guy that does everything the right way. We’ve always known Brock to be a guy we can count on and it was great to see him play the way he did when given the opportunity.”

Coyle’s new contract could be worth as much as $11.5 million over three seasons, with $4.1 million guaranteed.