Niners and Robbie Gould Reach Agreement

Robbie Gould is 36, but he’s just agreed to a new deal with the 49ers that could keep him in the Bay Area until he’s 40.

The Niners’ stellar kicker, who had held out through this spring’s team workout programs and appeared ready to hold out through training camp, reportedly has OK’d a new contract with the team.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers and Gould have agreed to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million that includes a clause that could keep him with the team for four seasons for as much as $15 million.

Schefter reported it was that option clause for two more seasons that allowed both Gould and the 49ers to come to terms.

Gould has had two excellent seasons with the 49ers, but his two-year deal came to an end and the veteran kicker stayed home in Chicago this offseason and said he preferred to play closer to home, where his wife and children live during the season. San Francisco this spring put the franchise tag on Gould to keep him for one season, which prompted Gould to ask for a trade.

Now, with a deal in place, the 49ers will enter training camp knowing they have one of the NFL’s best kickers to complement an offense they believe will be much better in 2019 with the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and additions to the running back and wide receiver corps.

Over 14 seasons, Gould has an 87.7 success rate on field-goal attempts, the second-best mark in NFL history.

The 49ers are scheduled to open training camp on July 26.