Nipsey Hussle Died From Gunshots to Head, Torso: Coroner - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Nipsey Hussle Died From Gunshots to Head, Torso: Coroner

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Photos: Mourners Remember Rapper Nipsey Hussle

    Photos: Mourners Remember Rapper Nipsey Hussle
    AP

    Ermias Joseph Ashgedom, better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle, died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Monday after announcing an autopsy had been performed.

    Asghedom, 33, was shot and killed Sunday outside The Marathon Clothing Company in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, the report stated.

    The Grammy-nominated rapper was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., the coroner stated.

    The death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's report said.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices