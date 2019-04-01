Nipsey Hussle Died From Gunshots to Head, Torso: Coroner

Ermias Joseph Ashgedom, better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle, died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Monday after announcing an autopsy had been performed.

Asghedom, 33, was shot and killed Sunday outside The Marathon Clothing Company in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, the report stated.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., the coroner stated.

The death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's report said.