Recent incidents that left pedestrians injured, some killed, after being struck by vehicles in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood have prompted a supervisor to call for car-free streets in the area. Christie Smith reports.

Neighbors on Friday held a "die-in" to protest and bring attention to how dangerous the streets are for pedestrians.

"You don't know if it's going to happen to me or one of our community members," Tenderloin-resident Lisa Galinas said.

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a driver earlier this week in the Tenderloin. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

During Friday's protest, demonstrators held the names of people killed on streets in the Tenderloin and discussed solutions.

"They can ad some speed bumps where they are using it as a de facto freeway through the neighborhood," said Curtis Bradford of Tenderloin People's Congress.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the district, joined the calling for improvements and even suggested some streets should be completely car-free.

"The city has been talking about making some streets, not all streets, car free and we want to Tenderloin to be at the top of that list," Haney said.

It's too early to say which streets might be best suited only for pedestrian and public transportation. The city is currently analyzing the possibility.

Safety advocates said action is needed.