No criminal charges were filed Monday in the deadly shooting at an Orinda Airbnb rental on Halloween night, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.

"Today, the District Attorney’s Office met with members of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff to review the Orinda Halloween shooting incident. No criminal charges are being filed at this time against any individual," the DA's Office said in a statement.

Five people were arrested Thursday in four Bay Area cities in connection with the shooting during house party at the Lucille Way home, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests came two weeks after the shooting that left five dead and several other injured.

The five suspects arrested were identified as: Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 28, of San Mateo; Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20, of Marin City; Jason D. Iles, 20, of Marin City; Shamron Joshua Mitchell, 30, of Antioch; and Devin Isiah Williamson, 21, of Vallejo.

The first four suspects face murder and conspiracy charges and are being held without bail, Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said. Williamson was arrested on accessory charges and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

“Extraordinary cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies led to these arrests and a small measure of justice for the true victims,” said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston. “Additionally, evidence shows two of the deceased persons inside the house were themselves armed, which may have played a role in this tragedy. We look forward to providing more information in the coming days.”

Orinda Mayor Inga Miller said the arrests "bring a level of comfort" to the community.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jimmy Lee said the San Mateo Police Department, Antioch Police Department, Vallejo Police Department, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the arrests.