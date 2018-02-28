It's official. The Mavericks big-wave surf contest will not take place this year, according to organizers.

Wednesday marks the final day that the competition window for the Mavericks Challenge contest is open, but unfortunately for surfers, Mother Nature is not and has not been cooperating this season.

"Unfortunately, an appropriate swell didn't materialize in the window, but we're excited to see it come to life next season," Dave Prodan, World Surf League's Senior Vice President of Global Brand Identity, said in a statement.

As NBC Bay Area has been reporting, the WSL bought the rights to the surf contest after the previous organizers declared bankruptcy.