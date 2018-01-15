It remains a questions mark for when the Mavericks Surf Competition will take place. Even though it was postponed, fans and big wave surfers converged on Half Moon Bay on Monday. Roz Plater reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

No Mavericks, No Problem: Fans, Surfers Flock to Half Moon Bay

Fans and big wave surfers have flocked to Half Moon Bay this week despite the annual Mavericks Surf Competition being postponed.

On Monday there was still no word on when the popular competition would start. But the day proved to a chance for recreational big wave surfers and fans to get out to Pillar Point.

Bob Sievers, who flew up from Los Angeles and knew the contest was postponed, was thrilled to have a chance to surf.

Organizers are looking for just the right weather conditions and swell patterns to hold the one-day invitation only contest featuring some of the best surfers on the planet.

And while the surfers wait, so the area restaurants and businesses.

Mavericks was sidelines last year because of money woes.

Restaurant owner Albert Dunne said it is good news that the event is back and has staff on call.

"I almost feel like we're grouped in with the surfers," Dunne said.