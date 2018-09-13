Complaint Hotline Set up Ahead of Oakland Music Festival

The Oakland Police Department has set up a "complaint hotline" ahead of the two-day Rolling Loud Festival that is set to take place at the Oakland Coliseum Saturday and Sunday.

The music festival is expected to draw more than 40,000 people and the music is anticipated to be heard in Oakland and in northern parts of San Leandro.

Though the event is monitored by the Oakland Police Department, San Leandro Police has implemented extra staffing to address any issues that may arise from the event.

Those with noise complaints regarding the concert can call (702) 820-3424. The calls will be monitored by the concert promoter’s staff during the show.