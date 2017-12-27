A unique space in San Francisco is now fighting for its survival.

Bitten by rising rents and the threat of not having its lease renewed, Noisebridge is in a race for capital and a new home. The hacker space has lived in the Mission District for more than a decade.

"We're supported by all the people who use the space, donating their time, donating their energy -- and donating their cash," said a so-called hacker-in-residence who goes by "X." "And that's what pays the rent and literally keeps the light on."

X is one of many at Noisebridge who refer to themselves as hackers/makers, artists and engineers. One man at the space spent time as a technologist for the New York Times and now teaches a class on circuit hacking.

For now, all the electricity at Noisebridge comes from the people who populate the desks at the space on 2169 Mission Street. The people at the "creative playpen" are armed with skills from software engineering to sowing and woodwork.

The common thread is a shared desire to educate, said Naomi Lundman, who has been at Noisebridge for two weeks.

"I have a project that's ongoing and so it's perfect," Lundman said. "I'm able to use the resources. Everyone here is so helpful. There's the motto 'be excellent to each another.' And I've definitely experienced that."

Businesses have been here before -- 3D printing companies are an example. But it is also a legacy and lifeblood of creativity that users do not want to see "deleted."

For more information on how to donate, visit Noisebridge.net.