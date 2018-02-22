Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s shoutout goal was the game-winner for Team USA in their gold-medal match against Canada. Here’s the meaning behind the unique name of the slick stick-handling move she used to put the puck in the net. (Published 3 hours ago)

A Shot Called ‘Oops I Did It Again’ Won the US Gold in Women’s Hockey

Thursday in South Korea was a day to remember for athletes with ties to the Bay Area and Northern California.

Three Olympians — Palo Alto's Hilary Knight, South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson and Reno's David Wise — all put forth medal-winning performances to add to Team USA's medal haul at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

In epic fashion, Knight helped propel Team USA women's hockey to a thrilling victory over Canada in the gold medal match, snapping a 20-year gold medal drought for the Americans in the process.

"To be in this position now, it's really surreal, but it's a dream come true for sure," Knight said after the game.

Earlier Thursday (Wednesday in the United States), Wise, who skis in the Lake Tahoe area, pulled off a nearly-perfect performance on his final run during the men's freeski halfpipe final.

The defending gold medalist in the event brushed off falls during his first two runs and threw down a score of 97.20 on his win-or-go-home run to leap past the competition and take the top spot on the podium.

David's father, Tom, traveled to South Korea to watch his son compete. Tom Wise, who once had Olympic dreams of his own, was more than proud of his son's performance.

"To see him and help him and watch him, it's just been a fulfillment of dreams that I wasn't able to do, but to watch him do it and then see him do it as well as he did, of course, totally proud of him," Tom Wise said.

Not to be outdone, Anderson stomped two stellar runs in women's big air snowboarding to grab the silver medal.

The two-time Olympian now has three medals in her collection: two golds in slopestyle and now one silver in big air.

