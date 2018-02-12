NorCal Olympians Set to Hit the Slopes in South Korea

Southern California native Chloe Kim got the highest score of the event with an impressive 95.50 points securing her place in the finals alongside teammates Kelly Clark, Maddie Mastro and Arielle Gold. Watch the finals on Feb. 13.

For one athlete, this has become routine. For the other, it's a completely new experience.

Bryce Bennett of Tahoe City and Kelly Clark, who resides in Folsom, are slated to take to the slopes Tuesday (Monday in the United States) at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Bennett will continue his Olympic debut in the men's alpine combined. Clark, a five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist, will dive into the halfpipe for the women's snowboard halfpipe final.

Kelly Clark has won three Olympic snowboarding medals and is looking for more in Pyeongchang. Before she competes on the mountain, we challenged her to draw a picture in under 30 seconds. See if you can guess what Clark is drawing. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

Despite her triumphs in the halfpipe over the years, Clark admits that an experience outside of her domain is the most enjoyable.

"I honestly look forward to opening ceremonies the most," she said. "That never gets old. It's one of the most amazing experiences any athlete could have to represent their country on the world stage and walk in the opening ceremonies with that USA on your back. It's a pretty incredible experience."

Bennett will be looking to follow in Clark's footsteps when he hits the slopes. He grew up skiing at Squaw Valley surrounded by some of the world's best winter athletes so he's been given a glimpse into what it takes to secure a medal.

"You kind of just grow up with that, you know," he said. "Your neighbor's an Olympian and your other neighbor's an Olympian. You're just like, 'Oh, yeah, this is just what you do here. You just go to the Olympics and you get a medal and then you come home and you're like a legend.'"

Bennett is scheduled to start racing around 6:30 p.m. PST if the weather cooperates. Clark will hit the halfpipe for the women's final slated to begin at 5 p.m.

