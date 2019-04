A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck north of Healdsburg early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor rattled at 4:54 a.m., the USGS reported. The epicenter was located 13.5 miles southwest of the city of Clearlake and 14.6 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg.

