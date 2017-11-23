Thanksgiving in Wine Country has taken on a special meaning this year after the devastating wildfires destroyed thousands of homes.

Businesses and community groups in response are stepping up, offering free meals and places for families to gather.

At Franchett's Wood Fire Kitchen in Santa Rosa, staff helped quickly after the fires and believed it was important to offer a special Thanksgiving meal.

"Now it seemed like it was needed even more," owner John Franchetti said. "This is what the whole premise was: Give people a space to be able to do it."

The restaurant is providing hundreds of free meals to North Bay fire survivors and first responders. They bought food and donations from businesses and neighbors rounded out the menu.

The Singletree Cafe in Healdsburg, which is usually closed for the holiday, opened up its doors on Thanksgiving to serve free meals and give people a place to be.

"I'm just thankful for a community that sticks together, that's strong, that wants to bounce back, and they want to make this a great place for everyone to be," said Naci Van Praag of Singletree Cafe.