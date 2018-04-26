North Bay Woman Feels 'Joy' Following Cosby's Guilty Verdict

Emotions ran high outside of the Pennsylvania courtroom after Bill Cosby was found guilty in a retrial on 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday morning.

"We are so happy that finally women are believed and not only on #MeToo but in a court of law," said Gloria Allred.

Allred represents one of the five women that testified against Cosby, who was once portrayed as the ideal American father on a popular sitcom.

One of the accusers was North Bay resident Janice Baker Kinney, who said in a Facebook post, "I am overwhelmed with joy, relief and gratitude."

She added that she felt relief that years of the toxic chain of events has been broken. Kinney was a bartender at a Rena bar where Cosby had performed.

Cosby reportedly walked out of the courtroom without acknowledging the crowd. His attorney says they will appeal.

"We are very disappointed by the verdict we don't think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything and the fight is not over," said Cosby’s attorney, Tom Messereau.

