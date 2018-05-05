Novato Neighborhoods Hold Evacuation Drill

Several neighborhoods in Novato took part in an unprecedented evacuation drill Saturday following last year’s disastrous North Bay fires. Christie Smith reports.

"What happened up there has really sent a huge message into Marin so we’re capitalizing on that with evacuation drills, preparedness fire wise promotion," said John Hansen from the Marin Valley Emergency Safety Team.

First responders held briefings as several agencies took part in the drill focusing on four Novato neighborhoods in high-risk fire areas.

"This year there has really been a heightened sense of awareness people want to make sure that they get the notifications on how to evacuate and that they have a plan in place," said Novato Fire Chief Bill Tyler.

Residents were trained on emergency plans and now know what to do in case of an emergency.