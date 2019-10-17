What led to the explosion and fire at the NuStar fuel storage facility? Still no answer. But local, state and federal investigators are trying to figure it out. Jodi Hernandez reports.

Federal state and local investigators are working hard to try to figure out what led to the explosion and fire at the NuStar Energy facility in Crockett.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) said the shut down order at the facility is still in place, and the plant will remain closed until it is determined safe to operate.

Cal/OSHA said it ordered NuStar to preserve the pipes and tanks involved in the blaze, which are crucial evidence that may hold the answers to what caused the explosion.

Before the blaze, NuStar had a great safety record. In fact, the plant had gold star status for its voluntary protection program. But Cal/OSHA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office now have a full-scale investigation underway.

NBC Bay Area was the first to report that ATF state and local agents served a search warrant at the facility Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is staying on top of hotspots around the plant. Firefighters with the small all-volunteer fire department were the first to respond to Tuesday's fire, an experience they'll never forget.

"We're very proud that we handled this and our chief did a fantastic job handling the incident and it really went well," said Mickaelian Artle, volunteer firefighter.