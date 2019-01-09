San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center took the Zuckerberg name in 2015 after the Facebook CEO donated $75 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A veteran nurse at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who voiced strong opposition to the name change several years ago after Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated $75 million claims the hospital retaliated by stripping away powerful roles and support for research.

The hospital denies the claims.

Sasha Cuttler, who has worked for decades at the hospital, said one of the physicians he respects asked him if he's prepared to lose his job over the criticism. He replied by saying he didn't think he would lose his job.

But the hospital has retaliated in other ways, Cuttler says.

