Nutella-Themed Pop-Up 'Hotella' to Grace Napa Valley

By Mandela Linder

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Nutella will be hosting a pop-up Hotel, or "Hotella", in Napa Valley for two days in Janurary 2020.

    Nutella fans, rejoice!

    The company that produces the popular hazelnut spread has announced Hotella Nutella, a one-weekend only pop-up hotel coming to Napa Valley in January.

    According to a press release from Nutella, the company will host three lucky winners for an “unforgettable breakfast experience” in uniquely Nutella-inspired accommodations.

    Fans interested in competing for a spot can enter at www.HotellaNutella.com and submit a video that “demonstrates how Nutella makes their mornings special.” There is no purchase necessary to enter.

    The "Hotella" will feature “larger-than-life jars of Nutella,” along with breakfast, hazelnut and chocolaty-themed hotel items. The winners and their guests will be treated to a “breakfast dinner” with Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian.

    Then, TV chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland will whip up a “savory soul food” brunch for attendees, followed by “pancake art with Dancakes,” a world-renowned pancake artist.

    Nutella, “The Original Hazelnut Spread,” was created in 1964 in Italy’s Piedmont area and is now wildly popular in over 170 countries.

