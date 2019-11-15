Nutella-Themed Pop-Up 'Hotella' to Grace Napa Valley

Nutella fans, rejoice!
The company that produces the popular hazelnut spread has announced Hotella Nutella, a one-weekend only pop-up hotel coming to Napa Valley in January.
According to a press release from Nutella, the company will host three lucky winners for an “unforgettable breakfast experience” in uniquely Nutella-inspired accommodations.
Fans interested in competing for a spot can enter at www.HotellaNutella.com and submit a video that “demonstrates how Nutella makes their mornings special.” There is no purchase necessary to enter.
The "Hotella" will feature “larger-than-life jars of Nutella,” along with breakfast, hazelnut and chocolaty-themed hotel items. The winners and their guests will be treated to a “breakfast dinner” with Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian.
Then, TV chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland will whip up a “savory soul food” brunch for attendees, followed by “pancake art with Dancakes,” a world-renowned pancake artist.
Nutella, “The Original Hazelnut Spread,” was created in 1964 in Italy’s Piedmont area and is now wildly popular in over 170 countries.