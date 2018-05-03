Oakland's animal shelter is in crisis mode. The vet stepped down last month and now the director is also throwing in the towel. So where does that leave the hundreds of homeless animals under their care? Melissa Colorado reports.

Oakland's animal shelter is in crisis mode following some major staffing changes.

The shelter's director is now leaving after its vet stepped down last month. The staffing shakeup has prompted concerns for the hundreds of animals under the shelter's care.

A volunteer at the shelter said city leaders need to address the staffing crisis. On any given day, staff at the center have eight minutes to feed, clean and spend time with each animal. The center has at least 300 animals.

The volunteer fears if the city does not start hiring more workers, the crisis is going to hit a breaking point. Melissa Colorado has more in her report in the video above.