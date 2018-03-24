Oakland A's Vow to Charge Giant's Fans More for Coliseum Parking - NBC Bay Area
Oakland A's Vow to Charge Giant's Fans More for Coliseum Parking

By Bay City News

    Getty Images
    A file image of an A's fan cheering before the start of a game at the Oakland Coliseum.

    The Oakland Athletics took a playful poke at a rival team today, promising to charge San Francisco Giants fans more for Oakland Coliseum parking, and BART promptly capitalized on the joke.

    Oakland announced today that parking will cost $50 for Giants fans for the 2018 season. A's season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10 and other Oakland fans will pay $30, the team announced.

    However, "Any Giants fan who yells, 'Go A's,' at the parking gates will be charged only $30 to enter the Oakland Coliseum," A's President Dave Kaval said in the announcement.

    Kaval has a history of offbeat promotions for the team. The A's are scheduled to host the Giants in an exhibition game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.

    The A's announcement did not go unnoticed on social media. In response, BART tweeted, "We have a solution for this," doubtless referring to the fact that those who take public transit don't have to pay anything at all for parking.

