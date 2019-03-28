Baseball is Back! A's Host Angels in 2019 Home Opener

An Oakland Athletics fan waves a flag in the stands during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at O.co Coliseum on September 23, 2014 in Oakland, California.

Regular season baseball is back in "The Town."

The Oakland Athletics will play their home opener Thursday afternoon against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is slated for 1:07 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The A's opened up their 2019 regular season campaign last week across the Pacific Ocean in Toyko. Oakland dropped both games of a two-game set against the Seattle Mariners.

