Baseball is Back! A's Host Angels in 2019 Home Opener

Regular season baseball is back in "The Town."
The Oakland Athletics will play their home opener Thursday afternoon against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is slated for 1:07 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The A's opened up their 2019 regular season campaign last week across the Pacific Ocean in Toyko. Oakland dropped both games of a two-game set against the Seattle Mariners.
Throughout the 2019 season, the A's will host a number of special events at the Coliseum, including heritage nights and college nights as well as a "Bark at the Park" night. Click here for a full list of special events.