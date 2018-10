NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Khris Davis #2 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after striking out in the fifth inning during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics season ended Wednesday night after the team fell to the New York Yankees in a win-or-go-home American League Wild Card playoff game.

The Yankees advance to face the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-5 AL Division Series starting Friday.

Wednesday's Wild Card matchup marked the first postseason game for the A's since 2014. Oakland finished this season with a record of 97-65.