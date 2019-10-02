Oakland A's Host Tampa Bay Rays in Wild-Card Game

he Oakland Athletics warm up during their workout at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The A's face the Rays in the American League wild card game on Wednesday.

It's win or go home at the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday, with the Oakland Athletics taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League wild-card game.

This is the second year in a row that the A’s are playing in the winner-take-all playoff game.

Last year, the A’s lost to the Yankees 7-2 in the wild-card contest, which took place at Yankee Stadium. This year, the A’s are hoping for a different result when they take on the Rays in front of their hometown crowd at the Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is just after 5 p.m.

The winner will move on to face the Houston Astros in the divisional round.

On Tuesday, as the A's prepared for the big game, they were thrown a bit of a curveball after a judge put a temporary stop to the team's plan to buy out Alameda County's 50% stake in the Coliseum site. It stems from a lawsuit filed by Oakland's city attorney, which prioritizes the sale of public land for affordable housing.

The judge's temporary restraining order means the county cannot sell its stake of the Coliseum site to the A’s, but negotiation discussions can still continue.