Almost three months after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a handgun found under a pillow, 4-year-old Na’vaun Jackson is back at his Oakland home. Cheryl Hurd reports.

Oakland Boy on the Road to Recovery After Shooting Himself

Almost three months after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a handgun found under a pillow, 4-year-old Na’vaun Jackson is back at his Oakland home.

Na’vaun left Benioff Children’s Hospital last Thursday, happy and smiling, something his mom thought would never happen, calling it a miracle.

"He loves dinosaurs, dragons, Paw Patrol," Brijanna Price said. "Loves to smile."

Back in March, Na’vaun found Price’s ex-boyfriend’s loaded handgun hidden underneath a pillow.

Oakland Boy Shot in Head is Out of the Hospital

A 4-year-old Oakland boy who accidently shot himself in the head in March is finally home. Na’vaun Jackson has been at Benioff Children’s Hospital for two and a half months after he found a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself at home. (Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019)

"When I found him sitting with him before the paramedics came he was responsive I said his name, he responded to me," Price said.

The bullet missed the main arteries in his brain. Doctors put him in an induced coma, hoping the swelling would go down, but they also didn’t know if he would live.

"I’m just blessed he’s alive, he’s just a miracle," said Price. "Everything, they said he wouldn’t walk, he got all contact with his limbs."

The 4-year-old is confined to a wheelchair and he doesn’t have use of his right arm, but he is doing much better than expected.

Price‘s ex was arrested and charged with possession of a gun by a felon. Price said she knows her ex should no have had the gun in the home with children in the house, but she said he’s not the only one to blame.

"Don’t blame him, it’s not just his fault it’s everybody fault," she said. "It was a tragic accident."

4-Year-Old Boy Improves After Accidental Shooting