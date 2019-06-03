The list of clergy in the East Bay accused of sex abuse keeps getting longer.
The Oakland Catholic Diocese added at least 18 names of priests, deacons and brothers credibly accused of sexually abusing children.
The new names come from a list released Friday by the Franciscan Friars of Santa Barbara. A diocese spokesperson says they have all lived or served in the Oakland diocese in the past.
The diocese said they did not know of the accusations unil Friars released the new list.
- The full list of credibly accused friars for the St. Barbara Province is here.
- You can find the names of Franciscans who either lived in or served in the Diocese of Oakland who are on the Franciscans’ list of credibly accused on the diocesan website.
Here are the new names added to the list:
- Melvin Bucher, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Phillip Colloty, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Berard Connolly, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Dennis Duffy, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Francis Ford, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Adrian Furman, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Rayner Harrington, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- David Johnson, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Steven Kain, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Conan Lee, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province Franciscans)
- Mark Liening, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Jorge Lopez, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Martin McKeon, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Bede McKinnon, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Joaquin Moreno, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Robert Peguero, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Josef Prochnow, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Tom Thing, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)
- Ramon Varela, Franciscan Friars of the St. Barbara Province (Franciscans)