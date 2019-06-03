NBC Bay Area The Diocese of Oakland

The list of clergy in the East Bay accused of sex abuse keeps getting longer.

The Oakland Catholic Diocese added at least 18 names of priests, deacons and brothers credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

The new names come from a list released Friday by the Franciscan Friars of Santa Barbara. A diocese spokesperson says they have all lived or served in the Oakland diocese in the past.

The diocese said they did not know of the accusations unil Friars released the new list.

The full list of credibly accused friars for the St. Barbara Province is here.

You can find the names of Franciscans who either lived in or served in the Diocese of Oakland who are on the Franciscans’ list of credibly accused on the diocesan website.

Here are the new names added to the list: