Oakland City Council to Talk Facial Recognition Ban

The discussion surrounding the future of facial recognition is expected to continue Tuesday night in Oakland, about two months after San Francisco became the first U.S. city to outlaw the technology.

The Oakland City Council is set to talk about the controversial technology during a meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Back in May, San Francisco banned the use of facial recognition software by police and other city departments. The ban is part of broader legislation that requires city departments to establish use policies and obtain board approval for surveillance technology they want to purchase or are using at present.

Some critics, such as the public safety group "Stop Crime SF" argue that the ban hurts police, who they say need all the help they can get.

On Monday, a protest over facial recognition broke out in San Francisco. Protesters called on Amazon to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arguing that the company is collaborating with the agency to detain and deport immigrants by providing the Department of Homeland Security with facial recognition software.

A spokesperson for Amazon said its up to the companies and government organizations to use the technology responsibly and lawfully.

