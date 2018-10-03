TORONTO, ON - MAY 17: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Khris Davis #2 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Oakland A's are hosting a Wild Card Watch Party at the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday for fans who want to gather to watch the A's as they play the American League wild card game in New York.

The A's play the New York Yankees at 5:08 p.m., and the watch party at The Treehouse complex above the left field bleachers at the Coliseum starts at 4 p.m.

No ticket or parking fee is required to enter the Coliseum for the watch party, and the stadium's parking gates at 66th Avenue open at 3 p.m., according to the team.

Fans should enter on the east side of the ballpark using the glass doors across from the BART walkway.

The A's are in the postseason for the first time since 2014 after finishing the regular season with a record of 97-65.

If Oakland defeats New York in the one-game wild card playoff, the A's will play the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-5 AL Division Series starting Friday.