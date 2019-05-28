Oakland Could Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms

Oakland leaders on Tuesday will discuss the possibility of decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Pete Suratos reports.

The talks come a few weeks after voters narrowly made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in "magic mushrooms."

Tuesday night's discussion in Oakland will merely focus on decriminalizing the use of the mushrooms. The city is still far away from being home to "magic mushroom" dispensaries.

The plan would only apply to psychedelics coming from plants or fungi, not LSD or MDMA.

Advocates tout the mushrooms as being therapeutic for mental health issues such as PTSD and depression.

Some researchers warn against using the mushrooms outside of clinically researched trials.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office does not appear to be as concerned with mushrooms compared to other drugs. The department makes only about one dozen arrests a year when it comes to possession of psychedelic mushrooms. But there is always concern when to comes to driving under the influence.

Following Tuesday night's discussion, the issue could go up for a vote before the full city council. That vote could take place as early as next week.