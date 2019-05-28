Oakland Panel Votes to Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms

An Oakland City Council committee on Tuesday night voted in favor of decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms and other such plant-based drugs. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

An Oakland City Council committee on Tuesday night voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other such plant-based drugs.

The vote came a few weeks after voters narrowly made Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in "magic mushrooms."

It now moves on to the full City Council for a discussion and vote.

The issue in Oakland focuses on decriminalizing the use of the mushrooms. The city is still far away from being home to "magic mushroom" dispensaries.

The plan would only apply to psychedelics coming from plants or fungi, not LSD or MDMA.

Advocates tout the mushrooms as being therapeutic for mental health issues such as PTSD and depression.

Some researchers warn against using the mushrooms outside of clinically researched trials.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office does not appear to be as concerned with mushrooms compared to other drugs. The department makes only about one dozen arrests a year when it comes to possession of psychedelic mushrooms. But there is always concern when to comes to driving under the influence.

The full City Council vote could take place as early as next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.