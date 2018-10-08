Oakland Diocese to Release Names of Clergy Accused of Abuse - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Oakland Diocese to Release Names of Clergy Accused of Abuse

By Bay City News

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Oakland Diocese to Release Names of Clergy Accused of Abuse
    NBC Bay Area
    The Diocese of Oakland plans to release the names of clergy "credibly accused" of child sex abuse. (Oct. 8, 2018)

    The Diocese of Oakland this fall plans to release the names of its clergy who are "credibly accused" of child sex abuse, the diocese announced Sunday.

    "It's the right thing to do," said Bishop Michael Barber, head of the Oakland diocese, in a letter to parishioners. "We have nothing to hide."

    In the letter, Barber said he anticipates the list will be ready for publication in about 45 days.

    "This is the latest step in the ongoing commitment of the Diocese of Oakland to stop the scourge of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults," Barber said.

    Last month, the San Jose Diocese made a similar announcement and said it planned reforms in response to more revelations about priest sex abuse in Pennsylvania and around the world.

    A full text of Barber's letter is available on the diocese website.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices