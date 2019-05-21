A popular dog-walking service is accused of hiring someone who deserted a badly-injured dog that required 50 stitches Monday then ignoring the owner's complaints.

Melissa Dauster has used the Wag! app for months with no problem until she got home to find blood on her fence and porch. When she opened the door, her worst fear came true.

"There was blood all over her dog bed, there was blood all over the window all over the floor," Dauster said.

Her beloved dog Squishy, a pit bull charpai mix, was in terrible shape and had been home alone, bleeding, for six hours between the 10 a.m. walk and Dauster’s return at 4 p.m.

"Her cheek was completely split open like a tooth had gone right through her cheek they feel she was attacked," Dauster said.

She had questions but was not getting answers from Wag!

"There was no communication, they asked for pictures we sent them pictures. They asked what had happened and then they went silent," she said.

Wag! had not responded until Tuesday after receiving a call from NBC Bay Area.

"They are now going to do their investigation," Dauster said, adding she’s not primarily concerned about the $900 veterinary bill for the 50 stitches for Squishy, but for the well-being of her dog.

"We’re trusting them to take care of our dog while we’re at work, that apparently didn’t happen this time and I want to know why," she said.

Wag! said in a statement, "We moved immediately to suspend the pet care provider from the platform while we investigate what happened. We'll be working with the pet parent to help ensure her dog has the appropriate care necessary for a swift recovery."