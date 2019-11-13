Oakland Drops Lawsuit vs. County Regarding Coliseum Sale

The city of Oakland has dropped its lawsuit against Alameda County regarding the sale of the Coliseum, according to the Mayor's Office.

The City Council on Wednesday night directed the City Attorney to immediately drop the suit, the Mayor's Office said.

"We’re dropping the suit because we’re pleased with our recent discussions with the A’s and our shared interests in Oakland’s future," Mayor Libby Schaaf, Council President Rebecca Kaplan and Vice Mayor Larry Reid said in a joint statement. "We’re excited to enter into this next phase of negotiations with the A’s to ensure they remain rooted in Oakland."

A's team President Dave Kaval responded to the news with a statement of his own:

"We are pleased that the Oakland City Council has directed the City Attorney to immediately drop the lawsuit. We are committed to the long-term success of East Oakland and the Coliseum site. We look forward to finalizing our agreement with Alameda County and creating a mutually beneficial partnership with the City of Oakland."

The council also directed the issuance of a surplus land notice on the Coliseum site, a legally required precursor to selling public land, the Mayor's Office said.