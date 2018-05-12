Oakland Kids Stranded in Florida After Mom's Fatal Accident to Return Home - NBC Bay Area
Oakland Kids Stranded in Florida After Mom's Fatal Accident to Return Home

Six of the seven children attend Bridges Academy, Alliance Academy and Castlemont High School, the school district said

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 57 minutes ago

    Seven children from Oakland will finally return home Saturday, weeks after their mother died in a fatal car accident in Florida and they could not afford to come home due to the funeral cost.

    The children of the Griffin family, their ages range from 5 to 15 years old, were to arrive Saturday night at the San Francisco International Airport, according to the Oakland United School District.

    Six of the seven children attend Bridges Academy, Alliance Academy and Castlemont High School, the school district said.

    The Griffins took a family trip in March to Jacksonville, Florida, where Christina Marie Davis, 35, was to help a family member relocate from the East Coast to California, OUSD said.

    Tragedy struck on March 23 when Davis, her sister, her sister's boyfriend and her nephew, were involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed them and one other victim, NBC's affiliate First Coast News reported.

    The children had been stranded in Florida since the accident with no money to get back to Oakland, according to OUSD.

    Thanks to a donation from United Airlines, the Griffins will return to the Bay Area after "extremely exhausting and emotional last few weeks," OUSD said.

    NBC Bay Area has reached out to United Airlines for comment.

    The Oakland Public Education Fund has set up a GoFundMe to financially assist the children who have to spend the rest of their lives without their mother.

