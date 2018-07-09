Oakland Launches $300,000 Reward Fund for Arson Arrests - NBC Bay Area
Oakland Launches $300,000 Reward Fund for Arson Arrests

By Scott Budman

Published 16 minutes ago

    Aftermath of a fire in Oakland.

    The City of Oakland is launching a $300,000 reward fund for information leading to arson arrests.

    City officials hope the fund, financed by the jobs and housing coalition, will encourage people to come forward whenever they see potential arson danger.

    The announcement follows several major structure fires over the years, including a complex on San Pablo that burned twice in 11 months. The complex was supposed to have 105 housing units, but because of the fires the project is still under construction.

    Anyone with information about arson fires should call the city's tipline at 510-238-4031.

