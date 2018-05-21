Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Targeted by Iowa Lawmaker

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is under attack again. This time, however, it's not coming from President Donald Trump.

A congressman from Iowa is proposing the Mayor Libby Schaaf Act of 2018, Which would make it a crime to send out a warning in advance of a federal action in the wake of Schaaf's now-famous tweet of a suspected immigration raid in her city.

In San Jose, a city where many local leaders often express support for helping undocumented immigrants, there were mixed feelings about what Schaaf did.

The proposal by Republican congressman Steve King would ban officials from the purposeful broadcast of information related to any imminent action by a federal law enforcement officer or agent.

Violators would face up to five years in prison.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese, a supporter of sanctuary policies, scoffed at the proposal.

"We don’t fear these kinds of grandstanding laws," Cortese said. "They’re not really laws as far as I’m concerned. They’re unconstitutional and have no chance of passing. It’s just political grandstanding."

Local law enforcement consultant and retired Justice Department officer Bob Cooke calls the proposal appropriate.

"Some of these criminals are dangerous individuals," he said. "Some are gang members, some beat their wives, some sell and transport drugs and other crimes we don’t know about. And, frankly, it’s insulting someone would do that to our cops."

Schaaf has yet to not respond to the proposal, though over the weekend in an oped for the Washington Post, she wrote: "I wanted to make sure people were prepared, not panicked, and they understood their legal rights."