Dangerous Weapon Stolen From FBI Vehicle in Oakland

The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Francisco Division is seeking the public's help in recovering stolen items that were taken from an agent's vehicle Wednesday.

Officials said a firearm, magazine and an official FBI jacket were stolen from the Hegenberger Shopping Center parking lot located at 8459 Edgewater Drive in Oakland.

The FBI, along with the Oakland Police Department, is investigating the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI San Francisco Field Office at 415-553-7400 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Information can be submitted anonymously.