An Oakland police officer is under investigation by the department after photos of him sleeping on the job surfaced on social media Friday afternoon. (June 29, 2018)

An Oakland police officer is under investigation by the department after photos of him sleeping on the job surfaced on social media Friday afternoon.

Photos of a police officer snoozing in an Oakland Police Department vehicle made their rounds on social media before the department addressed the incident hours later.

They told the public that they were aware of the situation and had confirmed the identity of the officer before assuring they were looking into the incident.

"OPD is aware of the social media post and we have identified the officer. We have confirmed the officer was not in a medical emergency. We expect our officers to be awake and fully focused on their assigned duties. The department is looking further into this incident," they tweeted.



