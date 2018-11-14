Oakland Police Officer Saves Newborn Baby's Life - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Unhealthy Air Continues
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Oakland Police Officer Saves Newborn Baby's Life

Officer Palomo performed CPR until the baby started to breath and cry

By Brendan Weber

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    What You Didn't Know About Daylight Saving Time
    Getty Images
    File image

    Just after an Oakland police officer started his shift Tuesday afternoon, he was thrown into life-saving duty.

    Officer Palomo rushed to the aid of a woman who had just given birth and saved her baby who was not breathing, according to the Oakland Police Department.

    Authorities first received a report around 3:20 p.m. regarding a woman who was screaming and crying for medical help near Laney College, according to police.

    Palomo found the woman and realized that she had just delivered the newborn, police stated. After noticing that the baby was not breathing, Palomo performed CPR until the newborn started to breath and cry.

    Both mother and baby were taken to a hospital, according to police. They were said to be "doing well."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices