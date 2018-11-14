Oakland Police Officer Saves Newborn Baby's Life

Just after an Oakland police officer started his shift Tuesday afternoon, he was thrown into life-saving duty.

Officer Palomo rushed to the aid of a woman who had just given birth and saved her baby who was not breathing, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Authorities first received a report around 3:20 p.m. regarding a woman who was screaming and crying for medical help near Laney College, according to police.

Palomo found the woman and realized that she had just delivered the newborn, police stated. After noticing that the baby was not breathing, Palomo performed CPR until the newborn started to breath and cry.

Both mother and baby were taken to a hospital, according to police. They were said to be "doing well."