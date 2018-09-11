Oakland Police Searching for Missing 1-Year-Old Boy

Oakland police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in Hayward on Monday.

Hasani Chandler has brown eyes, black hair and he's considered at risk due to his age, according to police. Chandler was dropped off with a baby sister and was last seen at a McDonald's parking lot at 355 West A Street in Hayward around noon to 1 p.m.

He was wearing a gray onesie and green shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Chandler's wearabouts are asked to notify Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.