An Oakland Police Department vehicle has been recovered after it was stolen early Tuesday morning, according to police. Pete Suratos reports.

An Oakland Police Department vehicle has been recovered after it was stolen early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police did not initially specify where the SUV was stolen, but they managed to track it to an area near the intersection of Tompkins and Vale avenues where the person who took it left it.

No one has been taken into custody at this point, according to police.

Police are processing the vehicle and combing it for evidence.

Further information was not available.