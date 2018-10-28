Raiders Return From Bye Week to Host Colts

Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders speaks with head coach Jon Gruden during a timeout in the NFL International Series game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Raiders are in a weird space. They were told to clear heads over the bye after getting blown out in two straight, only to have them clouded following the Amari Cooper trade.

How the Silver and Black respond Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts will be telling. Will they come out with fire? How will they respond to in-game adversity? Will they fight, scratch and claw, or offer little resistance? Time will tell on those fronts.

There’s no doubt better is required from several on this Raiders roster, regardless of mental approach. Here are four players to watch in this clash with the Colts.

S Karl Joseph

Joseph was the No. 4 safety before suffering a hamstring strain in a Week 3 loss to Miami. That should still be the case five calendar weeks later, now that Joseph is healthy and recovered. It will be interesting to see how much Joseph plays, especially considering the Raiders have reportedly been shopping him for weeks.

It could be a showcase game for prospective trade partners, proving the 2016 first-round pick is healthy again and capable of making an impact. That could improve the trade market for a player who, on the surface, doesn’t seem to be in the organization’s long-term plans.

Joseph is a talent player who coaches have said can struggle with mental aspects of his position. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Joseph has made progress in that area. He doesn’t have ideal size for the position, but could be coveted by a team that had him ranked high on their 2016 draft board.

CB Gareon Conley

Last year’s first-round pick got benched in the London loss to Seattle. He didn’t play a single defensive snap, with coaches favoring Daryl Worley and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in that game.

Conley gave up a few big plays in previous games, leading coaches to believe he needs seasoning. Conley is a natural cover man with some questions about his tackling and physicality. Guenther said Conley will play a lot in the Colts game and throughout a season where focus is clearly on the future.

There is some question about Conley’s future here as well. Reports have him on the block heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline and, like Joseph, could make him more enticing to cornerback-needy teams. He’s also under club control for three more seasons, which makes him enticing. Would the Raiders be ready to part with a talented player so soon?

LT Kolton Miller

The UCLA product isn’t going anywhere. Gruden’s staff believes Miller will be the Raiders’ left tackle of the future, and has shown great ability at that spot. He was solid through four games, but a knee sprain sapped his effectiveness in two straight losses where he allowed six sacks.

The Raiders need stability from Miller on the left side, even if respected left guard Kelechi Osemele can’t play in a third straight game. Miller struggled recently, with some pressures allowed that gave Derek Carr no chance to complete a pass.

Miller is certainly capable of improved play, especially if the bye week helped his knee heal. If Carr’s blind side isn’t protected, the Raiders offense stands no chance. A solid effort from him and whomever plays left guard provides an opportunity to play better on offense.

WR Martavis Bryant

Bryant wants to show he’s more than just a deep threat. He’ll get every opportunity to prove he’s a complete receiver with Amari Cooper traded to Dallas. He’s expected to start and play significant snaps with Cooper out of the picture – Seth Roberts will see additional work – but must do better than he has thus far. Bryant has made fatal errors on big-play opportunities, and must prove reliable to get steady targets in this offense.

Bryant has ideal size and speed to be an excellent receiver. It’s time to show he can do it all and be a dynamic playmaker. If he can do that, it should open up opportunities for others and give the offense a chance to get going without Cooper.