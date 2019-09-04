Traffic backs up at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza along Interstate 80 on July 25, 2019 in Oakland, California.

This probably does not come as much of a surprise to Bay Area drivers.

Oakland and San Francisco are the second and fourth worst large U.S. cities to drive in, respectively, according to a WalletHub report released Tuesday.

Those behind the WalletHub report compared the 100 largest American cities across 30 driving-related factors, such as time spent in traffic, accident likelihood, vehicle maintenance costs, and parking and gas prices, when compiling the list.

San Jose and Fremont didn't fare much better than San Francisco and Oakland. San Jose checked in at No. 86 on the rankings list. Fremont settled in at No. 75.

On the positive side of the spectrum, Raleigh, North Carolina edged out Orlando, Florida (No. 2) and Lincoln, Nebraska (No. 3) as the best large U.S. city to drive in, according to the report.