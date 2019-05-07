Oakland Zoo Welcomes Tamarin Monkey to Help Grieving Partner - NBC Bay Area
Oakland Zoo Welcomes Tamarin Monkey to Help Grieving Partner

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    The Oakland Zoo has welcomed a cotton-topped tamarin monkey to help a grieving tamarin after she lost her male partner.

    Alberto was brought from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin Texas Tuesday and was introduced to Electra.

    Electra’s partner Felix died last year and has been depressed ever sicne.

    “Electra hasn’t quite been herself since Felix passed away and we are already seeing many positive changes in her behavior since being introduced to the new guy,” animal keeper Andrea Dougall said.

    Both Electra and Alberto will serve as ambassadors along with their counterparts to help educate guests about the threats cotton-topped tamarins face in the wild.

