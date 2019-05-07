Oakland Zoo Welcomes Tamarin Monkey to Help Grieving Partner

The Oakland Zoo has welcomed a cotton-topped tamarin monkey to help a grieving tamarin after she lost her male partner. Alberto was brought from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin Texas and was introduced to Electra who has been depressed since her partner Felix died last year.

“Electra hasn’t quite been herself since Felix passed away and we are already seeing many positive changes in her behavior since being introduced to the new guy,” animal keeper Andrea Dougall said.

Both Electra and Alberto will serve as ambassadors along with their counterparts to help educate guests about the threats cotton-topped tamarins face in the wild.