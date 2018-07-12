The long-awaited California Trail at the Oakland Zoo is finally here! A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning and included speeches by Mayor Libby Schaaf, and president and CEO of the zoo, Joel Parrott, as they introduced the trail’s 56-acre expansion for the first time after three years of construction. The California Trail’s $75 million expansion more than doubled the size and is now home to eight native California animal species including a new jaguar, grizzly bears, bald eagles, gray wolves, and American bison, among others.