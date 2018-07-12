 Oakland Zoo’s 56-Acre California Trail Expansion is Finally Here - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

Oakland Zoo’s 56-Acre California Trail Expansion is Finally Here

22 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The long-awaited California Trail at the Oakland Zoo is finally here!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning and included speeches by Mayor Libby Schaaf, and president and CEO of the zoo, Joel Parrott, as they introduced the trail’s 56-acre expansion for the first time after three years of construction.

The California Trail’s $75 million expansion more than doubled the size and is now home to eight native California animal species including a new jaguar, grizzly bears, bald eagles, gray wolves, and American bison, among others.
More Photo Galleries
10 American Women Who Have Become Royalty
Gov. Jerry Brown Through the Years
Connect With Us
AdChoices