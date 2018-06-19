Oakland to Pay $12M to Motorcyclist Hit by Police SUV

Oakland City Council members on Tuesday night were set to vote on a $12 million settlement connected to a man who lost his leg after being struck by a police vehicle.

The East Bay Times reported Tuesday that the proposed settlement of Elliot Van Fleet's lawsuit is the largest amount the city has paid to settle a legal claim. The City Council is expected to approve the settlement Tuesday night.

Van Fleet's left leg was amputated below the knee and the 35-year-old suffered other serious injuries when he was struck in March 2017.

City officials citing personnel privacy laws declined to identify the officer or disclose if the officer was disciplined.

City Attorney spokesman Alex Katz said insurance will pay $9 million of the settlement.