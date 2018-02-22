The popular Oasis Beer Garden of Menlo Park is closing down after serving the Peninsular area for 60 years, owners announced. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

Oasis Beer Garden of Menlo Park to Shut Down After 60 Years

The popular Oasis Beer Garden of Menlo Park is closing down after serving the Peninsular area for 60 years, owners announced.

The news has sparked a petition from supporters and residents to help save the business commonly referred to by locals as the "O."

Owners said its lease at the building on El Camino Real is running out and has to close because they cannot afford the new rent.

The pub, known for its burgers, drinks and social atmosphere, was packed Thursday as news got out. Longtime fans this week have been grabbing meals for what could be a final time.

Oasis is scheduled to close on March 7.











