Emergency crews responding to an officer-involved car crash near Mission and Tennyson in Hayward. (Dec. 5, 2019)

The driver of a stolen vehicle led police in a pursuit that ended in an officer-involved crash in Hayward Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the Mission Boulevard and Tennyson Road intersection.

Both the officer and the canine on board "will be fine," police said.

The suspect is in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.