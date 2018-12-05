Police Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Napa - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Napa

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Authorities work at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Napa. (Dec. 5, 2018)

    Napa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Wednesday morning.

    The investigation is taking place in the area of Lincoln and Soscol avenues, according to police.

    Someone called police around 1:48 a.m. and reported that a male was assaulting a female, according to police.

    Officers located the suspect, according to police. A foot pursuit ensued before a physical confrontation broke out between at least one officer and the suspect. Shots were fired at some point.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

