Police Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Napa

Authorities work at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Napa. (Dec. 5, 2018)

Napa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Wednesday morning.

The investigation is taking place in the area of Lincoln and Soscol avenues, according to police.

Someone called police around 1:48 a.m. and reported that a male was assaulting a female, according to police.

Officers located the suspect, according to police. A foot pursuit ensued before a physical confrontation broke out between at least one officer and the suspect. Shots were fired at some point.

Further information was not immediately available.

