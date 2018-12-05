Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Martinez - NBC Bay Area
Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Martinez

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is working at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place near Martinez Wednesday morning.

    A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting near Martinez Wednesday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

    The shooting occurred at 9:33 a.m. in the area of Adelaide Drive and Pacheco Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.

    The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

    It is not clear at this time what led up to the shooting.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

