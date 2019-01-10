Officer in Davis Shot, Suspect Still on the Loose: UC Police

A police officer in Davis was shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening while responding to a traffic accident, and the suspect was still at large, according to UC Davis police.

The shooting occurred a little after 7 p.m. in the area of Richards Boulevard and Olive Drive near Interstate 80, police said. The female officer was responding to a three-car crash.

Police issued a shelter in place in the area, and the UC campus was placed on lockdown, police said. The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, with an average build, wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.

The city of Davis officer was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with serious injuries, and her condition is unknown.

Vacaville police also responded to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help find the suspect should dial 911.